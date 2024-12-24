Elonia Trump Price (ELONIA)
The live price of Elonia Trump (ELONIA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.87M USD. ELONIA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Elonia Trump Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 12.95K USD
- Elonia Trump price change within the day is +18.95%
- It has a circulating supply of 68.29B USD
During today, the price change of Elonia Trump to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Elonia Trump to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Elonia Trump to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Elonia Trump to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+18.95%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-35.73%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Elonia Trump: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+9.09%
+18.95%
+80.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A fun community based token to honor the true First Lady of the USA Elonia Trump. Elonia Trump is a meme token based on the Solana blockchain. With the ticker $ELONIA and a supply of 69,420,000,000 tokens. $ELONIA was 100% fair launched on Raydium with 100% of the tokens being put into the liquidity pool. All initial liquidity has been burnt. Elonia Trump is a project which will go as far as it's community takes it. Elonia is community focused and community feedback is what steers the project.
