Elon Xmas Price (XMAS)
The live price of Elon Xmas (XMAS) today is 0.00018294 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 128.06K USD. XMAS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Elon Xmas Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.20K USD
- Elon Xmas price change within the day is -2.68%
- It has a circulating supply of 700.00M USD
During today, the price change of Elon Xmas to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Elon Xmas to USD was $ -0.0000726932.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Elon Xmas to USD was $ +0.0000360411.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Elon Xmas to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.68%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000726932
|-39.73%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000360411
|+19.70%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Elon Xmas: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.92%
-2.68%
-26.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Get ready for a sleigh ride with #Elon Xmas – THE NEXT BIG MEME COIN that's making waves in the crypto cosmos! We're here, holding our breath, waiting for Elonmusk to drop the magical word "Merry Xmas" and send our project to the moon! Tis the season to be merry and crypto-curious! Embrace the festive spirit with the Elon X mas Token, a sensational cryptocurrency born from the whimsical world of memes and the enchanting charisma of none other than Elon Musk himself. Picture this: It's Christmas Eve, and Elon Musk, the maestro of meme-worthy moments, tweets a holiday greeting that sends the crypto community into a festive frenzy. "Merry X-mas, Earthlings! Let the Jingle Elon Token spread joy and cheer across the blockchain galaxy. #MerryCryptomas #ToTheMoon
