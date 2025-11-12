The project is a derivative of Fartcoin. The Fartcoin deployer has deployed this token because the President at Bone Fide Wealth tweeted about "A client just called and asked me if there’s going to be a Fartcoin ETF this year." Since the Elon narrative is has been running this one has come to existence. The token is following different narratives like Fartcoin, SPX500 and other big memes following the Trump narrative.