Electric Dog Modish (EDM) Information EDM is a groundbreaking cryptocurrency tailored for EDM enthusiasts, managed by the innovative EDM DAO. This dynamic community unites artists, DJs, producers, and fans globally. We craft immersive in-person experiences through spectacular EDM festivals and nurture a vibrant online community. As a token holder, you gain exclusive access to premier EDM events worldwide, with the ability to purchase tickets using EDM tokens and reserve VIP spots. Official Website: https://www.edmdao.com Buy EDM Now!

Market Cap: $ 8.99K
Total Supply: $ 999.91M
Circulating Supply: $ 999.91M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.99K
All-Time High: $ 0.00711639
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Electric Dog Modish (EDM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Electric Dog Modish (EDM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EDM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EDM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EDM's tokenomics, explore EDM token's live price!

