El Hippo (HIPP) Information

What is El Hippo?

El Hippo is a meme token that becomes scarcer over time. This is modeled after coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum, and is designed to encourage price growth! Project team will burn tokens over time constantly reduce the amount of the total supply.

What are HIPP token utilities?

HIPP will be used to incentivize exchange listings, fund relationships with big-name influencers, and pay for other marketing campaign activities like bounty programs, press releases, public events, and partnerships. El Hippo is a long-term project, and we’re dedicated to putting our tokens back into the community to foster real growth over time. El Hippo is making big moves, and we’re here to stay!

Project is not short-sighted like some of the other meme coins out there. By using the token to fund the growth of the project including listings, development, and partnerships, and by burning tokens as time goes on to reward community loyalty, project team thinks El Hippo could be one of the biggest meme coins in crypto. As explained in our Rewards section, the token is connected to the minting of project NFTs which will play a major role in driving project growth.