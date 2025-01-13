EgonCoin Price (EGON)
The live price of EgonCoin (EGON) today is 0.00720063 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. EGON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key EgonCoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.69K USD
- EgonCoin price change within the day is +4.92%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of EgonCoin to USD was $ +0.00033756.
In the past 30 days, the price change of EgonCoin to USD was $ -0.0000991310.
In the past 60 days, the price change of EgonCoin to USD was $ +0.0005694020.
In the past 90 days, the price change of EgonCoin to USD was $ -0.010620563392412837.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00033756
|+4.92%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000991310
|-1.37%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0005694020
|+7.91%
|90 Days
|$ -0.010620563392412837
|-59.59%
Discover the latest price analysis of EgonCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.09%
+4.92%
+7.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The EgonCoin project is a blockchain initiative that began in 2017, focused on providing decentralized financial services. It features a mainnet similar to Ethereum, offering speed and cost-effectiveness improvements. EgonCoin employs the Elevated Proof of Stake (EPoS) for enhanced security and scalability and supports decentralized applications (dApps). The ecosystem includes services like fund transfers, payment solutions, and supports NFTs, DAOs, and the Metaverse. The native EgonCoin Token facilitates transactions, DeFi services, and staking within the ecosystem. EgonWallet, a key component, is a self-custody wallet integral to EgonCoin's decentralized finance vision.
