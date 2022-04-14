Eggplant Finance (EGGP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Eggplant Finance (EGGP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Eggplant Finance (EGGP) Information Eggplant Finance is a DeFi protocol that runs on Binance Smart Chain, with the goal of delivering innovative yield farming features and token-based gaming/NFT elements. The Eggplant platform will feature a variety of token based mini games, NFT staking pools and Marketplace, and other crypto portfolio features that aim to bring maximum gains to the customers. Official Website: https://eggplant.fi

Eggplant Finance (EGGP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Eggplant Finance (EGGP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.92K $ 2.92K $ 2.92K Total Supply: $ 476.77K $ 476.77K $ 476.77K Circulating Supply: $ 435.41K $ 435.41K $ 435.41K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.20K $ 3.20K $ 3.20K All-Time High: $ 9.55 $ 9.55 $ 9.55 All-Time Low: $ 0.0050326 $ 0.0050326 $ 0.0050326 Current Price: $ 0.00671681 $ 0.00671681 $ 0.00671681 Learn more about Eggplant Finance (EGGP) price

Eggplant Finance (EGGP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Eggplant Finance (EGGP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EGGP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EGGP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EGGP's tokenomics, explore EGGP token's live price!

