Eggplant Finance Price (EGGP)
The live price of Eggplant Finance (EGGP) today is 0.00617116 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.69K USD. EGGP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Eggplant Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.25 USD
- Eggplant Finance price change within the day is +0.37%
- It has a circulating supply of 435.41K USD
During today, the price change of Eggplant Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Eggplant Finance to USD was $ -0.0000695094.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Eggplant Finance to USD was $ -0.0021039422.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Eggplant Finance to USD was $ -0.002690970502960261.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.37%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000695094
|-1.12%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0021039422
|-34.09%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002690970502960261
|-30.36%
Discover the latest price analysis of Eggplant Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.16%
+0.37%
-1.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Eggplant Finance is a DeFi protocol that runs on Binance Smart Chain, with the goal of delivering innovative yield farming features and token-based gaming/NFT elements. The Eggplant platform will feature a variety of token based mini games, NFT staking pools and Marketplace, and other crypto portfolio features that aim to bring maximum gains to the customers.
