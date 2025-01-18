Egg N Partners Price (EGGT)
The live price of Egg N Partners (EGGT) today is 0.232088 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. EGGT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Egg N Partners Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 11.10 USD
- Egg N Partners price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market.
During today, the price change of Egg N Partners to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Egg N Partners to USD was $ -0.0792635060.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Egg N Partners to USD was $ -0.1076825424.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Egg N Partners to USD was $ -0.04975609355007156.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0792635060
|-34.15%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1076825424
|-46.39%
|90 Days
|$ -0.04975609355007156
|-17.65%
Discover the latest price analysis of Egg N Partners: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+9.65%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
EGGT is the first token used to trade NFTs that maximize scarcity value by converting real items used in movies into NFTs on metaverse market EGGVERSE. EGGVERSE developer XNOTI has operated over 30 web and app discount movie reservation O2O platforms for the past 10 years, accumulating over 2 million members and 3,000 sellers. EGGVERSE's contents are developed and supplied by Next World, a film production and investment company with over a dozen top actors including Song Joong-ki and So Ji-sub. EGG's ecosystem also includes EGGTFi to secure token liquidity, EGGTware for developers, and EGGTfriends for partners.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
