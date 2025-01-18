EFUN Price (EFUN)
The live price of EFUN (EFUN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. EFUN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key EFUN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.77 USD
- EFUN price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the EFUN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EFUN price information.
During today, the price change of EFUN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of EFUN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of EFUN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of EFUN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-7.71%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-6.24%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of EFUN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-4.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
EFUN is the pioneer platform for games of predictions on Web3 and the Metaverse. EFUN token holders will have unprecedented chances to "Predict to Earn" through various predictive Events such as sport matches, elections or metaverse games. In return, EFUN helps organizations to collect opinions of the mass and enhance brands awareness. Powered by blockchain, EFUN's mission is to make Games of Predictions not only fun and beneficial but also transparent and trust-worthy.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 EFUN to AUD
A$--
|1 EFUN to GBP
￡--
|1 EFUN to EUR
€--
|1 EFUN to USD
$--
|1 EFUN to MYR
RM--
|1 EFUN to TRY
₺--
|1 EFUN to JPY
¥--
|1 EFUN to RUB
₽--
|1 EFUN to INR
₹--
|1 EFUN to IDR
Rp--
|1 EFUN to PHP
₱--
|1 EFUN to EGP
￡E.--
|1 EFUN to BRL
R$--
|1 EFUN to CAD
C$--
|1 EFUN to BDT
৳--
|1 EFUN to NGN
₦--
|1 EFUN to UAH
₴--
|1 EFUN to VES
Bs--
|1 EFUN to PKR
Rs--
|1 EFUN to KZT
₸--
|1 EFUN to THB
฿--
|1 EFUN to TWD
NT$--
|1 EFUN to CHF
Fr--
|1 EFUN to HKD
HK$--
|1 EFUN to MAD
.د.م--