EFK Token Price (EFK)
The live price of EFK Token (EFK) today is 0.00444728 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. EFK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key EFK Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 33.40K USD
- EFK Token price change within the day is -0.87%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of EFK Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of EFK Token to USD was $ -0.0003289595.
In the past 60 days, the price change of EFK Token to USD was $ -0.0002450313.
In the past 90 days, the price change of EFK Token to USD was $ -0.000411808281714121.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.87%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003289595
|-7.39%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002450313
|-5.50%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000411808281714121
|-8.47%
Discover the latest price analysis of EFK Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.08%
-0.87%
-4.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
EFK platform is the bridge connecting ecology and blockchain. We aim to build an ecosystem that brings out the best of the real and virtual worlds. While supporting non-governmental organizations and their projects to protect our planet, we will also bring gamification through our gaming app, and you will be able to place your digital assets in green areas in different metaverses. You can buy unique green NFTs through our marketplace, share them with friends, breed them, and use them in metaverses. At the same time, you are supporting noble causes and making our natural world a better place. One of our first NFT collections is unique kapok trees. You will be able to plant a 3D version of your tree in the metaverse while we will also plant real trees in nature. Future collections will also include animals, which we will again help outside of the metaverse. Join our community and help us create one world that makes sense.
