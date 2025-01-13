EdgeSwap Price (EGS)
The live price of EdgeSwap (EGS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. EGS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key EdgeSwap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 9.03K USD
- EdgeSwap price change within the day is -0.63%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of EdgeSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of EdgeSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of EdgeSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of EdgeSwap to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.63%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-12.81%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+4.85%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of EdgeSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.10%
-0.63%
-14.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Developed by Edge Labs, EdgeSwap is an Ethereum-based layer 2 trading protocol that adopts the ZK Rollup technology. With the industry’s top-grade hardware acceleration solution and circuit optimization system, EdgeSwap provides the market with high-performance, cost-effective swapping and farming services. At the same time, it protects users’ assets and privacy through the highest level of security among layer 2 scaling solutions.
