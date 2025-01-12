Edge Video AI Price (FAST)
The live price of Edge Video AI (FAST) today is 0.00652183 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FAST to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Edge Video AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 71.75K USD
- Edge Video AI price change within the day is -1.75%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the FAST to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FAST price information.
During today, the price change of Edge Video AI to USD was $ -0.00011680412047602.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Edge Video AI to USD was $ +0.0022741125.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Edge Video AI to USD was $ +0.0022118473.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Edge Video AI to USD was $ -0.00148591810768501.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00011680412047602
|-1.75%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0022741125
|+34.87%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0022118473
|+33.91%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00148591810768501
|-18.55%
Discover the latest price analysis of Edge Video AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.13%
-1.75%
-13.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Edge Video AI integrates artificial intelligence and Web 3 technologies to revolutionize television viewing, making it interactive, shoppable, and gamified. Shoppable TV Edge Video AI's shoppable TV feature allows viewers to purchase products they see on screen using QR codes. This turns smartphones into interactive shopping tools, enhancing viewer engagement and generating immediate revenue for broadcasters and content creators. Gamified TV The platform also boosts viewer interaction with AI-generated polls and gamification. Viewers can participate in polls, earn virtual points, and track their standings on a TV-specific leaderboard. Virtual Points & $FAST Earned points can be converted into $FAST tokens or redeemed for rewards like movie rentals or discounts, fostering deeper engagement and loyalty. Active Engagement Edge Video AI transforms audience engagement by turning passive viewers into active participants. Through real-time interaction with TV programming, the platform captures valuable data on viewer preferences and behavior. This helps broadcasters and advertisers tailor content and advertisements, optimizing content delivery and commercial strategies. By shifting from passive viewing to active engagement, Edge Video AI enhances viewer satisfaction and empowers channels to maximize their potential. Positioned within the $11 billion global market for interactive media and shoppable content, Edge Video AI stands out for its ability to convert passive viewers into engaged participants, highlighting its growth and innovation potential in the evolving digital media landscape.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FAST to AUD
A$0.0105653646
|1 FAST to GBP
￡0.0052826823
|1 FAST to EUR
€0.0063261751
|1 FAST to USD
$0.00652183
|1 FAST to MYR
RM0.0292830167
|1 FAST to TRY
₺0.230872782
|1 FAST to JPY
¥1.0282969361
|1 FAST to RUB
₽0.6628135829
|1 FAST to INR
₹0.5619860911
|1 FAST to IDR
Rp106.9152287952
|1 FAST to PHP
₱0.38478797
|1 FAST to EGP
￡E.0.329352415
|1 FAST to BRL
R$0.0399135996
|1 FAST to CAD
C$0.0093914352
|1 FAST to BDT
৳0.7991198299
|1 FAST to NGN
₦10.1585980629
|1 FAST to UAH
₴0.2769821201
|1 FAST to VES
Bs0.34565699
|1 FAST to PKR
Rs1.8242862876
|1 FAST to KZT
₸3.4580047026
|1 FAST to THB
฿0.2261770644
|1 FAST to TWD
NT$0.2159377913
|1 FAST to CHF
Fr0.0059348653
|1 FAST to HKD
HK$0.0507398374
|1 FAST to MAD
.د.م0.0658052647