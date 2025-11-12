Ecoreal Estate (ECOREAL) Tokenomics
Ecoreal Estate (ECOREAL) Information
As capital markets are becoming global, real estate markets are no exception despite the difficulties posed by overseas investments. No investor can overlook how the potential international investments hold out. This establishes the need for a new decentralized solution to capitalize this potential.
Our Objective is to introduce cryptocurrencies into this overly regulated and slow market to facilitate investments and transactions on a global scale. We plan on achieving this through the utilization of the core principles of the blockchain, i.e fairness, accessibility, transparency and trust while applying them to the already existing and fully operational assets.
- Fully licensed Rural Touristic Resorts in Spain, Portugal and Greece
- A commercial building in one of the best locations of Germany.
- Healthcare in South Asia.
- More assets to join soon.
Ecoreal Estate (ECOREAL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Ecoreal Estate (ECOREAL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ECOREAL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ECOREAL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
