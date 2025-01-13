Ecoreal Estate Price (ECOREAL)
The live price of Ecoreal Estate (ECOREAL) today is 0.182059 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ECOREAL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ecoreal Estate Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.79K USD
- Ecoreal Estate price change within the day is -0.13%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Ecoreal Estate to USD was $ -0.0002503608290064.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ecoreal Estate to USD was $ +0.0019351779.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ecoreal Estate to USD was $ +0.0240056625.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ecoreal Estate to USD was $ +0.02130295383088954.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0002503608290064
|-0.13%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0019351779
|+1.06%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0240056625
|+13.19%
|90 Days
|$ +0.02130295383088954
|+13.25%
Discover the latest price analysis of Ecoreal Estate: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.54%
-0.13%
+0.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
As capital markets are becoming global, real estate markets are no exception despite the difficulties posed by overseas investments. No investor can overlook how the potential international investments hold out. This establishes the need for a new decentralized solution to capitalize this potential. Our Objective is to introduce cryptocurrencies into this overly regulated and slow market to facilitate investments and transactions on a global scale. We plan on achieving this through the utilization of the core principles of the blockchain, i.e fairness, accessibility, transparency and trust while applying them to the already existing and fully operational assets. - Fully licensed Rural Touristic Resorts in Spain, Portugal and Greece - A commercial building in one of the best locations of Germany. - Healthcare in South Asia. - More assets to join soon.
