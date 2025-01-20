EchoDEX Community Portion Price (ECP)
The live price of EchoDEX Community Portion (ECP) today is 0.29755 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ECP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key EchoDEX Community Portion Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 92.53 USD
- EchoDEX Community Portion price change within the day is +4.99%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of EchoDEX Community Portion to USD was $ +0.01415104.
In the past 30 days, the price change of EchoDEX Community Portion to USD was $ -0.0262522116.
In the past 60 days, the price change of EchoDEX Community Portion to USD was $ -0.0163567400.
In the past 90 days, the price change of EchoDEX Community Portion to USD was $ +0.01588479829551244.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01415104
|+4.99%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0262522116
|-8.82%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0163567400
|-5.49%
|90 Days
|$ +0.01588479829551244
|+5.64%
Discover the latest price analysis of EchoDEX Community Portion: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.59%
+4.99%
+5.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Decentralized Exchange What makes your project unique? EchoDEX is a decentralized exchange platform built on the Linea network. Our platform is designed for fast and secure trading of cryptocurrencies, with the added benefit of being built on a trusted network. History of your project. Our project launched on 30 March 2023. Since then, our project has achieved many achievements on Linea Testnet with more than 75,000 active users and more than 2 million transactions on-chain (take estimated 5% of the total transactions of Linea Testnet). Moreover, after the 3-month launching, EchoDEX has reached 135k followers on Twitter with stable interaction on Twitter. What’s next for your project? EchoDEX will release more campaigns to attract more liquidity and TVL into our platform. Besides, we will develop Aggregators to help users have a more effective way to trade and swap with the best fee and trading cost rate. What can your token be used for? - Pay trading fee on our platform - Convert to xECP to join more advance feature of our platform in the futures - Farming - Staking
|1 ECP to AUD
A$0.4790555
|1 ECP to GBP
￡0.243991
|1 ECP to EUR
€0.2886235
|1 ECP to USD
$0.29755
|1 ECP to MYR
RM1.3359995
|1 ECP to TRY
₺10.586829
|1 ECP to JPY
¥46.4981385
|1 ECP to RUB
₽30.3054675
|1 ECP to INR
₹25.7529525
|1 ECP to IDR
Rp4,877.868072
|1 ECP to PHP
₱17.4096505
|1 ECP to EGP
￡E.14.9756915
|1 ECP to BRL
R$1.809104
|1 ECP to CAD
C$0.428472
|1 ECP to BDT
৳36.1493495
|1 ECP to NGN
₦464.195853
|1 ECP to UAH
₴12.526855
|1 ECP to VES
Bs16.0677
|1 ECP to PKR
Rs82.903381
|1 ECP to KZT
₸157.850275
|1 ECP to THB
฿10.2029895
|1 ECP to TWD
NT$9.7507135
|1 ECP to CHF
Fr0.2707705
|1 ECP to HKD
HK$2.314939
|1 ECP to MAD
.د.م2.987402