EasyCake Price (MCAKE)
The live price of EasyCake (MCAKE) today is 0.265149 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MCAKE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key EasyCake Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 64.05 USD
- EasyCake price change within the day is +2.26%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of EasyCake to USD was $ +0.00586905.
In the past 30 days, the price change of EasyCake to USD was $ -0.1091479229.
In the past 60 days, the price change of EasyCake to USD was $ -0.2323408680.
In the past 90 days, the price change of EasyCake to USD was $ -4.00948019460685.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00586905
|+2.26%
|30 Days
|$ -0.1091479229
|-41.16%
|60 Days
|$ -0.2323408680
|-87.62%
|90 Days
|$ -4.00948019460685
|-93.79%
Discover the latest price analysis of EasyCake: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.35%
+2.26%
-15.69%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Easy Cake is a platform that has established a meaningful presence within the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape. It caters to a broad spectrum of users by offering a wide range of DeFi services in a streamlined and accessible manner. The platform’s primary objective is to simplify DeFi, making it approachable for both newcomers and experienced investors alike. With a user-friendly interface, Easy Cake ensures that participants can navigate through various financial tools such as staking, yield farming, and liquidity provision with ease, removing many of the technical barriers that often discourage users from engaging with DeFi. One of the standout features of Easy Cake is its commitment to transparency and community-driven development. Users are not just participants but active contributors to the evolution of the platform. Through the native token, MCAKE, users can stake their tokens to earn rewards and also take part in governance decisions that shape the project’s future direction. This model of decentralization ensures that the community remains at the heart of the project’s growth, fostering a strong relationship between the platform and its users. Furthermore, Easy Cake focuses on offering a rewarding ecosystem through competitive yield farming opportunities and automated earning processes. By automating many of the complex tasks, Easy Cake reduces the learning curve for users, allowing them to participate without requiring extensive technical knowledge. The platform also supports liquidity provision, giving users additional ways to earn through the MCAKE token, which further enriches the DeFi experience. Looking ahead, Easy Cake has ambitious plans to expand its offerings, with future developments aimed at integrating more advanced DeFi tools, enhancing the platform’s functionality, and forming strategic partnerships that add value to its ecosystem. Through these efforts, Easy Cake seeks to grow its user base and solidify its place as a leader in the DeFi space, offering a secure, transparent, and rewarding platform for users across all experience levels. In essence, Easy Cake combines simplicity, transparency, and community engagement to deliver a DeFi experience that is accessible, rewarding, and forward-looking. It’s a platform built for the future, driven by the needs and preferences of its users.
