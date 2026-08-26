Ease Staked NXM Price Today

The live Ease Staked NXM (STNXM) price today is $ 43.79, with a 2.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current STNXM to USD conversion rate is $ 43.79 per STNXM.

Ease Staked NXM currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 4,925,481, with a circulating supply of 112.50K STNXM. During the last 24 hours, STNXM traded between $ 40.66 (low) and $ 43.91 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 62.88, while the all-time low was $ 30.95.

In short-term performance, STNXM moved -0.02% in the last hour and -14.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.49K.

Ease Staked NXM (STNXM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.93M$ 4.93M $ 4.93M Volume (24H) $ 6.49K$ 6.49K $ 6.49K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.93M$ 4.93M $ 4.93M Circulation Supply 112.50K 112.50K 112.50K Total Supply 112,495.8017395301 112,495.8017395301 112,495.8017395301

The current Market Cap of Ease Staked NXM is $ 4.93M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.49K. The circulating supply of STNXM is 112.50K, with a total supply of 112495.8017395301. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.93M.