DXdao Price (DXD)
The live price of DXdao (DXD) today is 87.59 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.06M USD. DXD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DXdao Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.07 USD
- DXdao price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 23.47K USD
Get real-time price updates of the DXD to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of DXdao to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DXdao to USD was $ +40.9479658810.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DXdao to USD was $ +17.7152264030.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DXdao to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +40.9479658810
|+46.75%
|60 Days
|$ +17.7152264030
|+20.23%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DXdao: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+18.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world.
