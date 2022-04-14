DWOG THE DOG (DWOG) Tokenomics

DWOG THE DOG (DWOG) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into DWOG THE DOG (DWOG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
DWOG THE DOG (DWOG) Information

just lil dwog in a big world of dogs - this is a CTO supported by IcedBrain, one of the best web3 artists in the space

$DWOG is an adorable yet savvy dog, known for being the ultimate companion to degens. With a keen sense for sniffing out profits, $DWOG is always by your side, leading the way through the wild world of crypto.

$DWOG Launched On The Solana Blockchain. It Aims To Create A Fun, Engaging, And Inclusive Community For Crypto Enthusiasts And Pet Lovers.

Launched stealth with presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, $DWOG is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure memetic power, let $DWOG show you the way.

Official Website:
https://dwogonsol.com/

DWOG THE DOG (DWOG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for DWOG THE DOG (DWOG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 8.70K
$ 8.70K
Total Supply:
$ 989.21M
$ 989.21M
Circulating Supply:
$ 989.21M
$ 989.21M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 8.70K
$ 8.70K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

DWOG THE DOG (DWOG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of DWOG THE DOG (DWOG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of DWOG tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many DWOG tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.