Dudu (DUDU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00000695 24H High $ 0.00000745 All Time High $ 0.00016209 Lowest Price $ 0.00000408 Price Change (1H) +0.18% Price Change (1D) -5.82% Price Change (7D) +19.69%

Dudu (DUDU) real-time price is $0.00000702. Over the past 24 hours, DUDU traded between a low of $ 0.00000695 and a high of $ 0.00000745, showing active market volatility. DUDU's all-time high price is $ 0.00016209, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000408.

In terms of short-term performance, DUDU has changed by +0.18% over the past hour, -5.82% over 24 hours, and +19.69% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Dudu (DUDU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.02K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.02K Circulation Supply 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Dudu is $ 7.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DUDU is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.02K.