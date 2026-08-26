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The live Ducky Capital AI price today is 0 USD.DCAI market cap is 32,296 USD. Track real-time DCAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Ducky Capital AI price today is 0 USD.DCAI market cap is 32,296 USD. Track real-time DCAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Ducky Capital AI Logo

Ducky Capital AI Price (DCAI)

Unlisted

1 DCAI to USD Live Price:

$0.00004782
$0.00004782$0.00004782
-5.07%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Ducky Capital AI (DCAI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 12:09:34 (UTC+8)

Ducky Capital AI Price Today

The live Ducky Capital AI (DCAI) price today is $ 0, with a 5.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current DCAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DCAI.

Ducky Capital AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 32,296, with a circulating supply of 675.88M DCAI. During the last 24 hours, DCAI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03361709, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DCAI moved +0.09% in the last hour and +21.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Ducky Capital AI (DCAI) Market Information

$ 32.30K
$ 32.30K$ 32.30K

--
----

$ 47.78K
$ 47.78K$ 47.78K

675.88M
675.88M 675.88M

999,890,210.681644
999,890,210.681644 999,890,210.681644

The current Market Cap of Ducky Capital AI is $ 32.30K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DCAI is 675.88M, with a total supply of 999890210.681644. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 47.78K.

Ducky Capital AI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.03361709
$ 0.03361709$ 0.03361709

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.09%

-5.21%

+21.87%

+21.87%

Price Prediction for Ducky Capital AI

Ducky Capital AI (DCAI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DCAI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Ducky Capital AI (DCAI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Ducky Capital AI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Ducky Capital AI will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for DCAI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Ducky Capital AI Price Prediction.

What is Ducky Capital AI (DCAI)

Duck AI is a meme token created on Pump.fun that interacts with the @duckunfiltered AI bot. The AI bot engages with token holders through social media, responding to community input, participating in discussions and interacting onchain. The project combines elements of social media, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology through its integration with the @duckunfiltered bot on the Solana network.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Ducky Capital AI (DCAI) Resource

Official Website

About Ducky Capital AI

What is the current price of Ducky Capital AI?

Ducky Capital AI (DCAI) is trading at $, reflecting a price movement of -5.21% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does Ducky Capital AI play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem,AI Applications,DeFAI sector, DCAI often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is DCAI being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, DCAI recorded $-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of Ducky Capital AI?

There are 675881598.783833 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of DCAI?

Ducky Capital AI currently holds market rank #6811 with a market capitalization of $32296, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has Ducky Capital AI performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of -5.21% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does Ducky Capital AI compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem,AI Applications,DeFAI segment, DCAI demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ducky Capital AI

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 12:09:34 (UTC+8)

Ducky Capital AI (DCAI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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