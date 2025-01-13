Duckie Land Multi Metaverse Price (MMETA)
The live price of Duckie Land Multi Metaverse (MMETA) today is 0.00791217 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MMETA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Duckie Land Multi Metaverse Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 243.11 USD
- Duckie Land Multi Metaverse price change within the day is -2.78%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Duckie Land Multi Metaverse to USD was $ -0.000226764024577759.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Duckie Land Multi Metaverse to USD was $ -0.0009424589.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Duckie Land Multi Metaverse to USD was $ -0.0000372987.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Duckie Land Multi Metaverse to USD was $ +0.000244958278868853.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000226764024577759
|-2.78%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0009424589
|-11.91%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000372987
|-0.47%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000244958278868853
|+3.19%
Discover the latest price analysis of Duckie Land Multi Metaverse: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.06%
-2.78%
-0.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Duckie Land is a multiplatform multiplayer online game that runs on the blockchain, and each Duckie is a non-fungible token or NFT. Millions of people can participate in the NFT world and earn reward tokens through skillful gameplay and contribution to the ecosystem. Duckie Land gives gamers ownership of in-game assets and allows them to increase their value by actively playing the game. By participating in the in-game economy, players will receive rewards and create more value for other players and the ecosystem. The rewards for these digital assets are cryptocurrencies and in-game resources that are tokenized on the blockchain, which could become a new revenue stream for many people.
