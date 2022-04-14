Duckey (DUCKEY) Information

A Token Born from the Whimsical World of Mindviscosity.

Duckey is more than just a cute figure; he's a mix of whimsy and deep introspection. With Furie's signature touch, Ducky brings out a world where innocence meets complexity—perfect for the wild ride of crypto!

Whimsical yet Dark, Just like Crypto! In Mindviscosity, Duckey takes on new levels of mischief! Once he slips into the mysterious Wolfskull suit, he turns dark and fierce, embodying an eerie thrill. Riding high on his bat companion, Duckey flies to new heights, exploring new worlds (and demolishing the old ones!).