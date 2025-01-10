Duck In A Truck Price (DIAT)
The live price of Duck In A Truck (DIAT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DIAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Duck In A Truck Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.04 USD
- Duck In A Truck price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Duck In A Truck to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Duck In A Truck to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Duck In A Truck to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Duck In A Truck to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-16.66%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-38.50%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Duck In A Truck: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Duck In A Truck is the coolest ducking token in the known teslaverse. Duck in a Truck was launched on the Solana blockchain to celebrate the coolest animal and the coolest vehicle known to man, both loved by the Big Duck ( Duck ) Elon Musk. Duck in a Truck was constructed with one goal in mind, to unite all the meme tokens under one cool banner. You've seen dog season, cat season, it's now time for birds driving cool cars season.
