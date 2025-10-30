DRIVEGT (DGT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) +7.58% Price Change (7D) +7.58%

DRIVEGT (DGT) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, DGT traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. DGT's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, DGT has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +7.58% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

DRIVEGT (DGT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.92K$ 4.92K $ 4.92K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.92K$ 4.92K $ 4.92K Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,996,874.098305 999,996,874.098305 999,996,874.098305

The current Market Cap of DRIVEGT is $ 4.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DGT is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999996874.098305. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.92K.