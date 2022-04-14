Dragon Mainland Shards (DMS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Dragon Mainland Shards (DMS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Dragon Mainland Shards (DMS) Information Dragon Mainland Shards (DMS) is the ecosystem and governance token of the Dragon Mainland. The total supply of DMS is 1,000,000,000 and no additional DMS will ever be issued. Team, Advisor, and mining reward tokens are locked and released monthly in equal increments over the 60 months. Official Website: https://dragonmainland.io/

Dragon Mainland Shards (DMS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dragon Mainland Shards (DMS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 24.28K $ 24.28K $ 24.28K All-Time High: $ 1.61 $ 1.61 $ 1.61 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

Dragon Mainland Shards (DMS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Dragon Mainland Shards (DMS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DMS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DMS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

