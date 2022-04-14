Draft (DRAFT) Information

Draft fun: The Future of Fantasy Sports - We’re Bringing DFS to Web3!

Draft fun is transforming daily fantasy sports (DFS) by bringing it to Web3. It’s simple: predict whether your favorite players will do more or less than their projected stats—like Joe Burrow throwing for over 300 yards or Messi scoring a goal—and win up to 100x your entry fee. With fast cashouts, a wide variety of sports (NFL, NBA, soccer, and more), and a community-driven approach, Draft fun makes sports betting fun, easy, and rewarding.

Built on blockchain, it combines the excitement of DFS with the transparency and innovation of Web3. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just love the thrill of the game, Draft fun is where sports, tech, and big wins come together. Welcome to the future of fantasy sports.