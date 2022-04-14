DRAC Network (DRAC) Tokenomics
DRAC Network is a public chain independently developed based on Ethereum. We launched in the UAE in 2020. Our tenets are people-oriented, decentralization, autonomy, equal rights, and a unique blockchain identity. Before popularizing quantum computing and more efficient transmission, how can decentralization and equality solve? DRAC will use the living biobank to authenticate the uniqueness of the blockchain identity and unravel the decentralization of peace rights with the concept of a people-oriented and autonomous way of faction voting. Self-built ecology includes DEX, cross-chain bridge, NFT minting and auction, wallet, chart, lock-up, etc. At the same time, it also opens up a new world for more blockchain believers and supports the construction of more application DAPPs that adhere to decentralized beliefs.
Understanding the tokenomics of DRAC Network (DRAC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DRAC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DRAC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
