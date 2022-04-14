Dominium (DOM) Tokenomics
Dominium (DOM) Information
"Dominium is the first cryptocurrency backed by real world assets. Commercial units, Airbnbs, gold, miners, companies and more make up the Dominium basket of assets. The last century has shown that while currencies may evolve and change, real ownership is always king. He who owns the land, real estate, and commodities holds the real power.
Over the coming decades, Dominium will continue to amass a treasury that not only is resistent to inflation and currency changes, but a treasury which also generates revenue. This revenue will pay out for decades. Over the first 24 months the DOM token will become deflationary, and all of the revenue generated for years to come will be used to buy and burn the DOM token. Citizens who participate in the Dominium staking ""School of Thought"" will have access to the passive income of real assets. Passive income that will provably pay out for decades.
The DOM token can be used to purchase Dominium NFTs at a discount. These NFT allow access to Dominium properties and even housing and estate development opportunities. For example, those who hold the Marcus Aurelius NFTs will have penthouse access to our apartment buildings. The DOM token represents absolute ownership and a new wave of off-chain/on-chain integrations for a better IRL world."
Dominium (DOM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dominium (DOM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Dominium (DOM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Dominium (DOM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DOM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DOM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DOM's tokenomics, explore DOM token's live price!
DOM Price Prediction
Want to know where DOM might be heading? Our DOM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.