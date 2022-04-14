DollarSqueeze (DSQ) Tokenomics
DollarSqueeze (DSQ) Information
DollarSqueeze, a utility centric project that aims to hit 21M BTC supply.
DollarSqueeze lives up to its name by gradually reducing the token supply to 21 million and aiming to surpass the pivotal "one dollar" threshold. Once this milestone is achieved, the project plans to establish an official company in Dubai, allowing it to tap into a crypto-friendly environment and expand its network. We aim to lower the supply from 100 million to 21 million token supply. Currently, we are at a token supply of 81 million and will continue till it reaches 21 Million where we will renounce the contract and set taxes to zero.
To support the rate of the burns, we use 75% of the revenue of all our utilities and future utilities to buy tokens and burn that (some might be used for staking). Dollarsqueeze has a unique way of working because the mission is to release utilities which stand out compared to other utilities in the space. DollarSqueeze will host regular lottery events, with all proceeds dedicated to supporting the chart. The lottery prizes will be funded directly from the developer's personal resources.
DollarSqueeze (DSQ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for DollarSqueeze (DSQ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
DollarSqueeze (DSQ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of DollarSqueeze (DSQ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DSQ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DSQ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
