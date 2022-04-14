dogwifsaudihat (WIFSA) Tokenomics
dogwifsaudihat (WIFSA) Information
Marhaba Chads! Welcome to the world of DogWifSaudiHat (DWSH) - where financial freedom meets meme culture. This token is not just about a dog with a hat; it's about paving the way for financial liberation for everyone. Why, you ask? Because this is no ordinary hat - it's a Saudi hat, symbolizing opulence and prosperity. Prepare for liftoff, because with DWSH, we're heading straight to the moon, habibis!
Key Features:
Decentralized Meme Token: DWSH is a decentralized meme token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It combines the power of memes with the reliability and security of blockchain technology, creating a unique and entertaining financial ecosystem.
Financial Freedom: Our mission with DWSH is to democratize wealth and empower individuals from all walks of life to achieve financial freedom. Whether you're a seasoned investor or new to the crypto scene, everyone has the opportunity to participate in the DWSH community and potentially reap the rewards.
Variety of Utilities: DWSH offers a range of utilities to its holders, making it more than just a meme token. From staking and yield farming to NFTs and community governance, there are numerous ways for holders to engage with and benefit from the DWSH ecosystem.
To the Moon Mentality: At DWSH, we believe in aiming high and reaching for the stars (or should we say, the moon!). With a dedicated team and passionate community behind us, we're committed to pushing the boundaries and taking DWSH to new heights.
dogwifsaudihat (WIFSA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for dogwifsaudihat (WIFSA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
dogwifsaudihat (WIFSA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of dogwifsaudihat (WIFSA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WIFSA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WIFSA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.