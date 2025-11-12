DogeX is a community-driven meme token launched on the Solana blockchain. Its purpose is to build a viral ecosystem centred around humour, collaboration, and the cultural appeal of Dogecoin-inspired memes. The project focuses on creating engaging artwork, fostering a vibrant online community, and leveraging strategic partnerships to gain traction in the meme coin space. DogeX aims to provide a platform where fun meets innovation, empowering its community with growth opportunities while riding the wave of meme culture.