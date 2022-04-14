Doge Marley (MARLEY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Doge Marley (MARLEY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Doge Marley (MARLEY) Information Doge Marley Coin embodies a finance revolution, blending the joy of the Doge meme with Bob Marley's legacy, powered by blockchain. It's more than a currency; it's a movement towards a fun, inclusive financial future. Join us in building a community where humor, growth, and unity lead to success. Let's redefine finance together. We are by the community for the community. One Love Official Website: https://dogemarley.com Whitepaper: https://framerusercontent.com/assets/N1bRgv9VGxFpY6PGVKppHj817E.pdf Buy MARLEY Now!

Doge Marley (MARLEY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Doge Marley (MARLEY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 999.14M $ 999.14M $ 999.14M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 21.67K $ 21.67K $ 21.67K All-Time High: $ 0.00733535 $ 0.00733535 $ 0.00733535 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Doge Marley (MARLEY) price

Doge Marley (MARLEY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Doge Marley (MARLEY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MARLEY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MARLEY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MARLEY's tokenomics, explore MARLEY token's live price!

