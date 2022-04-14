Doge Jones Industrial Average (DJI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Doge Jones Industrial Average (DJI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Doge Jones Industrial Average (DJI) Information The Doge Jones Industrial Average was created as a satirical take on traditional finance, drawing inspiration from the well-known Dow Jones Industrial Average. It serves as a humorous reflection on the seriousness of traditional financial systems, bringing the irreverence and unpredictability of meme culture into the world of finance. Unlike conventional assets, its utility revolves around its community by creating a culture poking fun at the idea of "market indices" by parodying them with internet culture. Official Website: https://dogejonesindustrial.com/

Doge Jones Industrial Average (DJI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Doge Jones Industrial Average (DJI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 212.73K Total Supply: $ 999.97M Circulating Supply: $ 999.97M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 212.73K All-Time High: $ 0.01475316 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00021383

Doge Jones Industrial Average (DJI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Doge Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DJI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DJI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

