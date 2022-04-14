DocuChain (DCCT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DocuChain (DCCT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DocuChain (DCCT) Information The DocuChain project aims to establish a protocol and a platform that encompasses blockchain-based e-document/contract creation, sending, and authentication that have advanced from existing e-document/contract services in line with this trend. Official Website: http://docuchain.co/

DocuChain (DCCT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DocuChain (DCCT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 2.00B $ 2.00B $ 2.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 280.04K $ 280.04K $ 280.04K All-Time High: $ 0.01096022 $ 0.01096022 $ 0.01096022 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00014002 $ 0.00014002 $ 0.00014002 Learn more about DocuChain (DCCT) price

DocuChain (DCCT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DocuChain (DCCT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DCCT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DCCT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

DCCT Price Prediction Want to know where DCCT might be heading? Our DCCT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

