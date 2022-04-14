DNAxCAT (DXCT) Tokenomics
DNAxCAT creates a digital cat pet world where players can raise and breed varies of cute cats and fight shoulder to shoulder in the adventure world with your cats.
DNAxCAT is also an economy in which ownership is totally decided by players, allowing players to seamlessly sell and trade their game assets into cryptocurrency. DNAxCAT leads the trend of GameFi and “Play To Earn”, allowing players to earn by playing games.
DNAxCAT (DXCT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of DNAxCAT (DXCT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DXCT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DXCT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
