DNAxCAT (DXCT) Information

DNAxCAT creates a digital cat pet world where players can raise and breed varies of cute cats and fight shoulder to shoulder in the adventure world with your cats.

DNAxCAT is also an economy in which ownership is totally decided by players, allowing players to seamlessly sell and trade their game assets into cryptocurrency. DNAxCAT leads the trend of GameFi and “Play To Earn”, allowing players to earn by playing games.