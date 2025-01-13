DNAxCAT Price (DXCT)
The live price of DNAxCAT (DXCT) today is 0.01689643 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DXCT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DNAxCAT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 8.43 USD
- DNAxCAT price change within the day is +3.54%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the DXCT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DXCT price information.
During today, the price change of DNAxCAT to USD was $ +0.00057761.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DNAxCAT to USD was $ -0.0005292333.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DNAxCAT to USD was $ -0.0007660486.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DNAxCAT to USD was $ -0.002754219333648497.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00057761
|+3.54%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0005292333
|-3.13%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0007660486
|-4.53%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002754219333648497
|-14.01%
Discover the latest price analysis of DNAxCAT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.39%
+3.54%
-0.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DNAxCAT creates a digital cat pet world where players can raise and breed varies of cute cats and fight shoulder to shoulder in the adventure world with your cats. DNAxCAT is also an economy in which ownership is totally decided by players, allowing players to seamlessly sell and trade their game assets into cryptocurrency. DNAxCAT leads the trend of GameFi and “Play To Earn”, allowing players to earn by playing games.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DXCT to AUD
A$0.0273722166
|1 DXCT to GBP
￡0.0136861083
|1 DXCT to EUR
€0.0163895371
|1 DXCT to USD
$0.01689643
|1 DXCT to MYR
RM0.0762028993
|1 DXCT to TRY
₺0.5986405149
|1 DXCT to JPY
¥2.667946297
|1 DXCT to RUB
₽1.720056574
|1 DXCT to INR
₹1.4559653731
|1 DXCT to IDR
Rp276.9906114192
|1 DXCT to PHP
₱0.9909756195
|1 DXCT to EGP
￡E.0.8546214294
|1 DXCT to BRL
R$0.1034061516
|1 DXCT to CAD
C$0.0243308592
|1 DXCT to BDT
৳2.0703195679
|1 DXCT to NGN
₦26.277327936
|1 DXCT to UAH
₴0.7175913821
|1 DXCT to VES
Bs0.89551079
|1 DXCT to PKR
Rs4.7262693996
|1 DXCT to KZT
₸8.9588251146
|1 DXCT to THB
฿0.5869819782
|1 DXCT to TWD
NT$0.5584270115
|1 DXCT to CHF
Fr0.0153757513
|1 DXCT to HKD
HK$0.1314542254
|1 DXCT to MAD
.د.م0.1704849787