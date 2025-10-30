Disco By Matt Furie (DISCO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00105135 24H High $ 0.00124587 All Time High $ 0.00306541 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) -1.06% Price Change (1D) -9.82% Price Change (7D) +5.42%

Disco By Matt Furie (DISCO) real-time price is $0.00111197. Over the past 24 hours, DISCO traded between a low of $ 0.00105135 and a high of $ 0.00124587, showing active market volatility. DISCO's all-time high price is $ 0.00306541, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, DISCO has changed by -1.06% over the past hour, -9.82% over 24 hours, and +5.42% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Disco By Matt Furie (DISCO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.12M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.12M Circulation Supply 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Disco By Matt Furie is $ 1.12M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DISCO is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.12M.