$DINOSHI is set to become the governance token for DinoLFG , holders will have a unique opportunity to actively participate in the decision-making process. By holding $DINOSHI, you gain the power to vote and influence the direction that DinoLFG takes. This groundbreaking approach to governance is a testament to the project’s commitment to community involvement and decentralized decision-making. Dinoshi, the founder of DinoLFG, is demonstrating unwavering support for the project by allocating his own funds to create the DINO DAO. In an unprecedented move, Dinoshi has pledged 2,000,000 $DINO to the Dino DAO, along with dedicating 15% of the $DINOSHI supply to support its operations. These contributions will be personally financed by Dinoshi, ensuring that $DINOSHI holders have the resources needed to realize their vision of making DinoLFG the world’s premier memecoin.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.