Discover key insights into Dignity Gold (DIGAU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Information

DIGau is backed by more than US$6 billion of gold reserves in tailings and alluvial placer deposits in Nevada USA and evaluated in verified NI 43-101 reports. As of 26 March 2021, this was represented by 3,442,133 ounces of unmined gold reserves, with extraction commencing since 2024. Dignity is in the process of increasing the asset back by a further 3 million ounces in 2024. The DIGau token offers access into potentially highly profitable mining sectors with implied intrinsic value to provide a safer and more stable investment while offering more diversified value and returns than tokens linked to only one asset

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dignity Gold (DIGAU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 3.00B
$ 3.00B$ 3.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 16.43B
$ 16.43B$ 16.43B
All-Time High:
$ 6.22
$ 6.22$ 6.22
All-Time Low:
$ 2.13
$ 2.13$ 2.13
Current Price:
$ 5.48
$ 5.48$ 5.48

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of DIGAU tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many DIGAU tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

DIGAU Price Prediction

Want to know where DIGAU might be heading? Our DIGAU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

