Dignity Gold Price (DIGAU)
The live price of Dignity Gold (DIGAU) today is 6.03 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DIGAU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Dignity Gold Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 15.99K USD
- Dignity Gold price change within the day is -0.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Dignity Gold to USD was $ -0.009190642591786.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Dignity Gold to USD was $ -0.0436053420.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Dignity Gold to USD was $ +0.5454340020.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Dignity Gold to USD was $ +1.831436582196959.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.009190642591786
|-0.15%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0436053420
|-0.72%
|60 Days
|$ +0.5454340020
|+9.05%
|90 Days
|$ +1.831436582196959
|+43.62%
Discover the latest price analysis of Dignity Gold: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.15%
-0.15%
-0.65%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DIGau is backed by more than US$6 billion of gold reserves in tailings and alluvial placer deposits in Nevada USA and evaluated in verified NI 43-101 reports. As of 26 March 2021, this was represented by 3,442,133 ounces of unmined gold reserves, with extraction commencing since 2024. Dignity is in the process of increasing the asset back by a further 3 million ounces in 2024. The DIGau token offers access into potentially highly profitable mining sectors with implied intrinsic value to provide a safer and more stable investment while offering more diversified value and returns than tokens linked to only one asset
