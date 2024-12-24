Digix Gold Price (DGX)
The live price of Digix Gold (DGX) today is 37.69 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 579.49K USD. DGX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Digix Gold Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.87K USD
- Digix Gold price change within the day is +9.69%
- It has a circulating supply of 15.40K USD
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +3.33
|+9.69%
|30 Days
|$ -21.3924067960
|-56.75%
|60 Days
|$ -25.3596071990
|-67.28%
|90 Days
|$ -17.17822416988341
|-31.30%
Discover the latest price analysis of Digix Gold: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.06%
+9.69%
-22.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DIGIX DAO TOKENS. Our vision for the future is a world operating on Smart Contracts. Indeed, we think this vision will become a reality very soon. In this world, a stable store of value is needed - that's why we created DGX. In order to ensure the success of DGX, we also conceived DGD; a stake in a 'Distributed Autonomous Organisation' that rewards DGD holders based on DGX's success. By participating in the DAO and working on its behalf in curating proposals, you get rewarded based on the usage of DGX in the Ethereum ecosystem. DGD holders use their tokens to decide on proposals, and determine the best way forward for Digix.
|1 DGX to AUD
A$60.304
|1 DGX to GBP
￡29.7751
|1 DGX to EUR
€36.1824
|1 DGX to USD
$37.69
|1 DGX to MYR
RM169.2281
|1 DGX to TRY
₺1,326.688
|1 DGX to JPY
¥5,921.099
|1 DGX to RUB
₽3,814.9818
|1 DGX to INR
₹3,206.6652
|1 DGX to IDR
Rp607,903.1407
|1 DGX to PHP
₱2,205.9957
|1 DGX to EGP
￡E.1,924.8283
|1 DGX to BRL
R$233.3011
|1 DGX to CAD
C$53.8967
|1 DGX to BDT
৳4,509.2316
|1 DGX to NGN
₦58,343.3662
|1 DGX to UAH
₴1,585.9952
|1 DGX to VES
Bs1,922.19
|1 DGX to PKR
Rs10,513.2486
|1 DGX to KZT
₸19,681.3411
|1 DGX to THB
฿1,291.6363
|1 DGX to TWD
NT$1,232.463
|1 DGX to CHF
Fr33.5441
|1 DGX to HKD
HK$292.4744
|1 DGX to MAD
.د.م379.5383