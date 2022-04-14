DIGIVERSE (DIGI) Tokenomics
Digiverse is the world's first and only digital metaverse that creates the perception of virtual reality. It is the single most successful and patented example of instantiating Metaverse environments.
Digiverse is an innovative blockchain project that merges virtual and real world, implementing it into the physical world securely and expeditiously. It is not just a concept; it's a reality, occupying 5000 square meters in the Land of Legends and commended by world-renowned figures after their visits.
At its core, Digiverse is composed of several main components, including a Metaverse, Digital Identity, Crypto Exchange (Centralised), and DigiTravel. It complements these main components with supporting features such as an NFT Marketplace, Digital NFT Auctions, a Project Incubator, Launchpad, Staking capabilities and a Decentralized Crypto Exchange (DEX).
Digiverse's Metaverse is a platform that provides immersive experiences to people through diverse regions, each with unique stories and scenarios. It allows individuals to engage with digital art using all of their senses. Its Digital Identity offers a secure and trustworthy system for digital interactions. The in-built Crypto Exchange provides a venue for swift and safe digital asset trading. DigiTravel integrates traveling experiences within the Metaverse, creating a new realm of tourism.
In addition to these, Digiverse develops software products with cutting-edge technologies such as AR, VR, hologram technology, and crypto asset exchange platforms, maintaining company's values like continuous innovation, excellence, and ethical business practices.
In short, Digiverse aims to advance the blockchain technology by integrating real-world and virtual phenomena, driven by a commitment to technological innovation, customer satisfaction, and enduring business relationships.
DIGIVERSE (DIGI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DIGI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DIGI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
