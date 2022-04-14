Digitex (DGTX) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Digitex (DGTX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Digitex (DGTX) Information

What is the project about? "Digitex futures exchange" is rebranded to "Digitex Games". DigitexGames is about online games on Polygon blockchain and ability to bridge between Ethereum and Polygon blockchain.

What makes your project unique? Digitex Games is so easy to use and this means it's user-friendly for players on Digitex Games.

History of your project. previously as Digitex exchange.

What’s next for your project? Launching more games on Digitex Games and provide liquidity.

What can your token be used for? For playing on Digitex Games at lower fees.

Official Website:
https://digitex.games

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Digitex (DGTX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 9.20B
$ 9.20B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 134.28K
$ 134.28K
All-Time High:
$ 0.162694
$ 0.162694
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00000165
$ 0.00000165
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

Digitex (DGTX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Digitex (DGTX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of DGTX tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many DGTX tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand DGTX's tokenomics, explore DGTX token's live price!

DGTX Price Prediction

Want to know where DGTX might be heading? Our DGTX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.