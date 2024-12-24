DigitalNote Price (XDN)
The live price of DigitalNote (XDN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 185.10K USD. XDN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DigitalNote Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 16.98 USD
- DigitalNote price change within the day is -1.68%
- It has a circulating supply of 8.21B USD
During today, the price change of DigitalNote to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DigitalNote to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DigitalNote to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DigitalNote to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.68%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+8.26%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+27.15%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DigitalNote: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.30%
-1.68%
+1.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"DigitalNote describes itself as a decentralized Proof-of-Work(bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with fast, untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features. The network is reportedly resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network reportedly enhances untraceability and provides incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling fast private transactions and P2P messaging that are difficult to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, facilitating consistent block generation and a fast network. DigitalNote was originally released as ""duckNote"" by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym ""dNote"" in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first ""DarkNote"" and then ultimately ""DigitalNote""). Much like Bitcoin's ""Satoshi Nakamoto"", the original founder(s) vanished in 2017, leaving the open source code to be updated by a community team who have since continued development."
