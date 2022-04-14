Digital Bank of Africa (DBA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Digital Bank of Africa (DBA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Digital Bank of Africa (DBA) Information DafriBank Digital LTD is a fully-fledged bank duly licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Comoros Island and a member of Mwali International Monetary Service Authority of Comoros Island. DafriBank became the first bank in Africa to openly support crypto technology by issuing its market share through DBA crypto currency. The bank recently backed a start-up crypto asset solution DafriXchange Pro. Official Website: https://www.dafribank.com/ Buy DBA Now!

Digital Bank of Africa (DBA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Digital Bank of Africa (DBA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 99.00M $ 99.00M $ 99.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.13M $ 1.13M $ 1.13M All-Time High: $ 34.76 $ 34.76 $ 34.76 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.01144539 $ 0.01144539 $ 0.01144539 Learn more about Digital Bank of Africa (DBA) price

Digital Bank of Africa (DBA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Digital Bank of Africa (DBA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DBA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DBA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DBA's tokenomics, explore DBA token's live price!

DBA Price Prediction Want to know where DBA might be heading? Our DBA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See DBA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!