DigiMetaverse (DGMV) Tokenomics
DigiMetaverse (DGMV) Information
We see how digital lives are becoming more significant, especially with the Metaverse upoin us. We need to act now and bring this opportunity for freedom and security to life for the people who need it most.
Our three elements – DigiThree, DigiLife and DigiWare & DigiAcademy – allow us to focus on the diverse needs of enterprises, consumers and developers, bringing bespoke solutions designed to protect and elevate each audience into the digital future. Among our core team and advisors are some of the pioneers of DigiByte and ThreeFold – open source technologies that form a founding layer of the DigiCorp services.
Our partnership with ThreeFold and use of DigiByte blockchain technology means we can draw on expertise, support and advice from developers within the ThreeFold and DigiByte communities – so you can always count on services backed by industry-leading insight
DigiMetaverse (DGMV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for DigiMetaverse (DGMV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
DigiMetaverse (DGMV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of DigiMetaverse (DGMV) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DGMV tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DGMV tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DGMV's tokenomics, explore DGMV token's live price!
DGMV Price Prediction
Want to know where DGMV might be heading? Our DGMV price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.