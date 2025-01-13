What is DigiMetaverse (DGMV)

We see how digital lives are becoming more significant, especially with the Metaverse upoin us. We need to act now and bring this opportunity for freedom and security to life for the people who need it most. Our three elements – DigiThree, DigiLife and DigiWare & DigiAcademy – allow us to focus on the diverse needs of enterprises, consumers and developers, bringing bespoke solutions designed to protect and elevate each audience into the digital future. Among our core team and advisors are some of the pioneers of DigiByte and ThreeFold – open source technologies that form a founding layer of the DigiCorp services. Our partnership with ThreeFold and use of DigiByte blockchain technology means we can draw on expertise, support and advice from developers within the ThreeFold and DigiByte communities – so you can always count on services backed by industry-leading insight

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

DigiMetaverse (DGMV) Resource Official Website