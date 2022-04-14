DIGIKA (DGK) Tokenomics
DIGIKA (DGK) Information
DGK Token was born from a bold ambition: revolutionizing freelancing and digital payments through blockchain. By leveraging secure smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a robust economic ecosystem, DGK offers a fast, transparent, and reliable solution for freelancers and businesses worldwide.
In today’s gig economy and remote work landscape, traditional platforms impose high fees, slow payments, and a lack of transparency.
DGK Token eliminates these barriers with a decentralized, secure, and fair model—empowering all stakeholders. The future of freelancing starts now.
DIGIKA (DGK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for DIGIKA (DGK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
DIGIKA (DGK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of DIGIKA (DGK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DGK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DGK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DGK's tokenomics, explore DGK token's live price!
DGK Price Prediction
Want to know where DGK might be heading? Our DGK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.